AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC (CN1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Aug-2021 / 09:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC DEALING DATE: 05/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 592.1757 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 518282 CODE: CN1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681044647 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CN1 Sequence No.: 119379 EQS News ID: 1224608 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 06, 2021 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)