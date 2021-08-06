DJ AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE (PR1E) AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Aug-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE DEALING DATE: 05/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 26.3878 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 509000 CODE: PR1E ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974262 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1E Sequence No.: 119395 EQS News ID: 1224624 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224624&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2021 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)