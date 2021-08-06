DJ AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (PRAU) AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Aug-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PRIME USA UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 05/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 27.8508 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 86100 CODE: PRAU ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2089238468 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAU Sequence No.: 119402 EQS News ID: 1224631 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 06, 2021 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)