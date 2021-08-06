DJ AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL (PR1W) AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Aug-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL DEALING DATE: 05/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.351 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10156827 CODE: PR1W ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974692 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1W Sequence No.: 119397 EQS News ID: 1224626 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

