DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D) (AEMD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Aug-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 05/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 55.7841 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5552309 CODE: AEMD ------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1737652583 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMD Sequence No.: 119390 EQS News ID: 1224619 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224619&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2021 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)