DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR (D) (10AI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Aug-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 05/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 59.0824 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2768424 CODE: 10AI ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1737652310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 10AI Sequence No.: 119389 EQS News ID: 1224618 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 06, 2021 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)