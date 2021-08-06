DJ AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (JPHU) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Aug-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD DEALING DATE: 05/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 201.9772 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 228284 CODE: JPHU -------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681039217 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPHU Sequence No.: 119367 EQS News ID: 1224596 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

