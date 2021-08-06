Cannabis Sativa, Inc.: Cannabis Sativa Launches Media Site Cannabis Sativa Magazine

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) announces the launch of Cannabis Sativa Magazine, located on the web at www.cannabissativa.com

The soft launch of Cannabis Sativa Magazine provides an easily digested, branded source of news capable of effectively disseminating pertinent Cannabis and Hemp industry news across multiple layers of the digital landscape, including articles and stories delving into interests such as investor, political, lifestyle, and health & fitness. CEO David Tobias stated, "Adding the domain name CannabisSativa.com to our highly-regarded collection of trademarks, properties and other IP including the domain CBDS.com adds increased value to our portfolio. Cannabis Sativa's online presence will increase as we build out and further expand our reach with another top-level keyword website, our first media site - CannabisSativa.com".

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. would like to invite like-minded writers, journalists, editors and other publications to contact us for potential collaboration at info@cananbissativa.com

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.

Since 2017, Cannabis Sativa, Inc. ("CBDS") has focused on telehealth, and more recently is exploring opportunities for direct involvement in the cannabis industry through touch the plant operations. We currently control "CTA", or "Ecuadorian Sativa" a patented hybrid/landrace cannabis strain, and via a licensing arrangement with a California state permitted grow, commencing research to determine if the "CTA" strain can yield products with medicinal properties that motivate and energize, rather than create lethargy and sleepiness, attractive to a diverse range of cannabis consumers. We are also interested in acquiring multiple canna-businesses to provide an outlet for several cannabis brands that we own or have rights to use through licensing arrangements, including Wild Earth Naturals®, the "hi" and "White Rabbit" brands, and the Virgin Mary Jane Brand. The Company is now looking to redirect its manufacturing capabilities to products containing THC. Our long-term intent is to become a vertically integrated grower, processor, manufacturer and distributor of cannabis products where we can achieve better control over the supply chain and the quality of biomass we use in our products. Our existing telehealth operations provide a market access point that may be advantageous as the cannabis market matures and inter-company competition for customers continues unabated. We are excited about the opportunities and look forward to the challenges ahead.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Underlying assumptions include without limitation, the ongoing enactment of legislation favorable to the production of and the commercialization of cannabis products and the Company's success in capitalizing on that legislation. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

