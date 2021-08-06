The Italian energy giant acquired Be Power, which operates over 5,000 EV charging stations across Italy. Eni gas e luce, a unit of Italian oil, gas, and energy provider Eni, has agreed to acquire Italy's second-largest EV charging stations operator Be Power S.p.A. for an undisclosed sum. Be Power currently operates, through its unit Be Charge, over 5,000 charging stations across the country. "The acquisition of Be Power will allow Eni gas e luce to become a primary operator of electric vehicle charging on public land, on private land with public access and in Eni service stations, in Italy and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...