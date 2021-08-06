Thomas Dubois Presents a New Piece From His 'Kimono' Series "Shakuhachi" for Auction on NFT STARS

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / The new NFT marketplace NFT STARS has announced the auction of the artwork titled 'Shakuhachi' by Thomas Dubois, an award-winning visual development artist. The work is part of Thomas' 'Kimono' series which explores the shapes and colors of the traditional Japanese garment. 'Shakuhachi' will be auctioned on the 9th of August at 10:00 UTC and the bidding will last 24 hours.

Thomas Dubois is a digital artist who creates a wide variety of visuals and award-winning projects and scenarios. Dubois has already debuted in the NFT space and sold several of his works. This time, the artist is presenting new work from the 'Kimono' series, devoted to the elegance and beauty of the traditional Japanese dress - 'Shakuhachi'.

'Shakuhachi' is an animated image of a young woman in a traditional kimono with a paper umbrella. The image comes to life with the sounds of the shakuhachi flute. The piece is full of vibrant colors that say more than any words can. 'Shakuhachi' perfectly illustrates how a kimono is more than a piece of clothing, it's art itself and it conveys something of the delicacy of butterflies and the majesty of kings and queens. Creating from his studio in the South of France, Dubois manages to immerse the viewer in unique Japanese culture.

'Shakuhachi' will soon be auctioned on the NFT STARS marketplace. The auction is scheduled for the 9th of August. The piece will go live with a starting price of 1.5 ETH and the bidding will last 24 hours.

About NFT STARS

NFT STARS is an Australian NFT marketplace that has accumulated a unique set of products and services relevant to artists, digital art lovers, investors and NFT gamers.

The marketplace follows a strict selection approach: every creator featured on the platform is either chosen by the executive board or voted for by the community. Thus, the NFT STARS team is able to provide truly special treatment to every artist. Creators enjoy Gas-free minting; NFTs are minted at the time of purchase and the buyer covers the costs. The marketplace also supports the free flow of ideas and enables artists to mint artwork as a team via the collective NFT ownership feature and share the proceeds from its sale equally. NFT STARS also enables every artist to create an AR room in which they can display their works and host their first show. The AR galleries can be viewed on the screen of a smartphone.

In the future, NFT STARS will introduce a fractional NFT trading feature, an NFT pricing scanner, a 24/7 NFT radio station and an Initial NFT Offering service. The marketplace also plans to launch on Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Polygon and other blockchains to support cross-chain NFT liquidity flow.

