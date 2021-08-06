(PLX AI) - Millennium International Management now holds a short position at 0.5% in shares issued by FLSmidth & Co..
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|30,110
|30,310
|11:43
|30,110
|30,320
|11:43
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|11:40
|FLSmidth & Co. Short Position Initiated By Millennium International Management
|(PLX AI) - Millennium International Management now holds a short position at 0.5% in shares issued by FLSmidth & Co..
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|FLSmidth & Co. Short Position Increased By Albar Capital
|(PLX AI) - Albar Capital now holds a short position at 0.96% in shares issued by FLSmidth & Co., up from 0.87% previously.
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|Freshfields / Gleiss Lutz: ThyssenKrupp verkauft Mining Technologies an FLSmidth
|Mo
|Gleiss Lutz begleitet FLSmidth bei dem Erwerb von tk Mining Business
|30.07.
|FLSmidth & Co. Short Position Increased By Albar Capital
|(PLX AI) - Albar Capital now holds a short position at 0.85% in shares issued by FLSmidth & Co., up from 0.76% previously.
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|FLSMIDTH & CO A/S
|30,510
|-1,64 %