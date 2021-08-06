

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interface Inc. (TILE) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $15.51 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $4.71 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Interface Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17.6 million or $0.30 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to $294.79 million from $259.50 million last year.



Interface Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $17.6 Mln. vs. $15.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.30 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q2): $294.79 Mln vs. $259.50 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $310 - $320 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INTERFACE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de