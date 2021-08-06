

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's industrial production rose at a softer pace and construction output increased in June, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Separate data showed that the trade balance swung to surplus in May, as exports rose and imports increased.



Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 11.4 percent year-on-year in June, after a 25.3 percent rise in May. Economists had forecast a 8.3 percent growth.



Manufacturing output surged 13.1 percent yearly in June and mining and quarrying output increased 11.5 percent.



Meanwhile, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning declined 5.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent in June.



Industrial new orders increased 22.8 percent year-on-year in June.



Construction output rose a working-day adjusted 7.9 percent annually in June.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the construction output remained unchanged monthly in June.



Another report from the Czech statistical office showed that the trade balance registered a deficit of CZK 6.903 billion in June versus a surplus of CZK 33.956 billion in the same month last year. Economists had forecast a surplus of CZK 19.8 billion.



In May, the trade surplus was CZK 4.481 billion.



Exports rose 13.2 percent annually in June and imports grew 30.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted exports decreased 2.1 percent in June and imports rose by 3.0 percent.



