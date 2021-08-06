Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Durchbruch!? Breaking News und Indikatoren auf “Strong Buy”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.08.2021 | 12:58
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Change of Investment Policy and EGM Notice

BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Change of Investment Policy and EGM Notice

PR Newswire

London, August 6

To: RNS

Date:6 August 2021

From: BMO Real Estate Investments Limited

Publication of a circular and notice of general meeting

The board of directors of BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has published a circular containing details of the proposed changes to the Company's investment policy and notice of a general meeting to be held on 9 September 2021.

The Board, together with the Company's investment manager, has recently undertaken a review of the Company's investment policy in the light of the current trends and outlook of the UK's commercial property market, the recent growth in value that has been experienced in the Company's industrial, logistics and distribution ('industrial') portfolio and the strategy of selling some of the assets in the retail portfolio to reduce exposure to this sector.

As a result of such growth, the Company may risk exceeding the maximum weighting of 50 per cent. to industrial property in the Company's existing investment policy. The Board is therefore of the view that these maximum weighting limits have become unduly restrictive and is proposing that they are removed from the Company's investment policy in order to ensure flexibility in managing the existing portfolio and to facilitate appropriate decision making in the future (the "Proposal"). The full text of the proposed new investment policy is set out in full in the circular.

The Listing Rules require any proposed material changes to the Company's published investment policy to be submitted to the FCA for prior approval. The FCA has approved the new investment policy. The Listing Rules also require the approval of shareholders prior to any material changes being made to the Company's published investment policy. The Proposal is therefore subject to shareholder approval at the general meeting to be held at 10.00 a.m. on 9 September 2021 at the offices of BMO Global Asset Management, Quartermile 4, 7a Nightingale Way, Edinburgh EH3 9EG.

Copies of the circular have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism or on the Company's website at www.bmorealestateinvestments.com.

Enquiries to:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court,
Les Banques,
St Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051

P Lowe, S Macrae
BMO Investment Business Limited
Tel: 0207 628 8000
Fax: 0131 225 2375

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.