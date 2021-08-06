

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK recruitment activity increased sharply in July, while the availability of candidates declined notably, results of the latest KPMG and REC, UK Report on Jobs survey showed Friday.



The number of people placed into permanent jobs increased amid further rollback of pandemic restrictions. Meanwhile, temp billings expanded at the fastest pace since June 1998.



Driven by concerns over job security due to the pandemic, a lack of European workers due to Brexit, and a generally low unemployment rate, the availability of candidates continued to decline rapidly in July.



As a result, pay pressures intensified, with starting salaries climbing the most in the survey history, and temp pay inflation also accelerating notably in July.



Growth of demand for permanent staff hit a fresh series record, while the upturn in temporary vacancies was the steepest since November 1997.



Kate Shoesmith, deputy chief executive of the REC, said 'This month's data confirms that it is a good time to be a looking for a new job.' 'Skills shortages have been with us for a while and as our data shows are getting worse.'



