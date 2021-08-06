

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's trade surplus increased in June, preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The trade surplus increased to EUR 680 million in June from EUR 678 million in the same month last year. Economists had expected a surplus of EUR 470 million.



In May, the trade surplus was EUR 69 million.



Exports grew 21.9 percent year-on-year in June, after a 38.9 percent increase in May.



Imports increased 23.7 percent annually in June, after a 39.7 percent rise in the preceding month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 18.6 percent yearly in June, after a 39.9 percent growth in May.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production declined 0.3 percent in June, after a 3.3 percent rise in the previous month.



