

LAKE FOREST (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Stericycle Inc. (SRCL):



-Earnings: $29.3 M in Q2 vs. -$4.5 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.32 in Q2 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Stericycle Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $61.4 million or $0.67 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.69 per share -Revenue: $672.7 million in Q2 vs. $598.2 M in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STERICYCLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de