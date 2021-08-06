

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH):



-Earnings: -$717.79 million in Q2 vs. -$715.24 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.94 in Q2 vs. -$2.99 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$714.69 million or -$1.93 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.99 per share -Revenue: $4.37 million in Q2 vs. $16.93 million in the same period last year.



