

Iceland's jobless rate declined marginally in June, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Friday.



The jobless rate rose to a seasonally adjusted 5.6 percent in June from 5.7 percent in May. In the same month last year, unemployment rate was 5.1 percent.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 11,600 in June from 11,800 in the preceding month.



The number of employed persons rose to 196,300 in June from 194,400 in the prior month.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in June.



