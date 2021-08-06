

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT):



-Earnings: $67 million in Q2 vs. -$696 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.27 in Q2 vs. -$2.97 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported adjusted earnings of $79 million or $0.32 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.14 per share -Revenue: $3.98 billion in Q2 vs. $2.14 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

