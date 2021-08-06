

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) affirmed its operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2021, and provided operating earnings outlook for the third quarter.



For fiscal 2021, the company continues to project operating earnings in a range of $3.70 to $4.00 per share. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.87 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Dominion Energy also expects third quarter operating earnings in the range of $0.95 to $1.10 per share, while the Street is looking for earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter.



The company also said it affirms its long-term earnings and dividend growth guidance.



