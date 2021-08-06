Anzeige
Freitag, 06.08.2021
Durchbruch!? Breaking News und Indikatoren auf “Strong Buy”
WKN: A0JK0D ISIN: GB00B104RS51 Ticker-Symbol: W8T 
Frankfurt
06.08.21
08:03 Uhr
6,000 Euro
+0,050
+0,84 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
06.08.2021 | 14:16
Hardman & Co Research: Q&A with Brian Moretta on City of London Investment Group (CLIG): It's an all-time high

Hardman & Co Research: Q&A with Brian Moretta on City of London Investment Group (CLIG): It's an all-time high 
06-Aug-2021 / 12:45 GMT/BST 
Hardman & Co Video | Q&A with Brian Moretta on City of London Investment Group (CLIG) 
It's an all-time high 
City of London Investment Group (CLIG) is the topic of conversation when Dr Brian Moretta joins DirectorsTalk following 
the end of year trading statement July 2021. Brian explains what the trading statement covered, how funds under 
management moved, offsets, the financial performance and dividends. 
Listen to the interview here: https://vimeo.com/581999469 
To read the transcript of this interview, click here 
Read our latest report on CLIG here 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Analyst: 
London 
                  Brian Moretta  bm@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 20 3693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
 
Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1224691 06-Aug-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2021 07:45 ET (11:45 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
