- (PLX AI) - Novo Nordisk shares fell more than 3% today, giving back some of the gains it posted this week after strong results and guidance upgrades fueled by its new obesity drug.
- • The initial demand for the obesity drug Wegovy is strong in the U.S. and adds 1% to market forecasts for this year, confirming a very positive launch, Kepler Cheuvreux said
- • The GLP1 market outside the U.S. adds another 1%, Kepler said
- • With the Novo shares strong recently, the valuation looks extended, making it very difficult to see upside from here, Kepler said, maintaining a hold rating on the stock
- • Price target DKK 392 implies 37% downside
