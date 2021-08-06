Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market worth $5.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market by Type (Thin-film Composite Membranes, Cellulose Based Membranes), End-use Industry (Water & Wastewater treatment, Industrial Processing), Filter Module, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global RO Membrane Market size is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2026 from USD 3.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=423



Browse in-depth TOC on "Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market"

219 - Tables

43 - Figures

237 - Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/reverse-osmosis-membrane-market-423.html

The growing requirement for RO membrane in water & wastewater treatment is driving the market. In addition, increasing water scarcity and evolving government regulations mandating treatment of industrial and municipal wastewater are also driving the RO membrane market. The increase in demand for industrial process water and growth in urbanization in the emerging economies, such as APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America, are also driving the market.

Based on type, thin-film composite membranes is estimated to be the largest market in the overall RO membrane market in 2021.

Thin-film composite membranes are widely for water & wastewater treatment. Thin-film composite membranes are semi-permeable membranes that are manufactured primarily for use in water purification or desalination systems. These membranes have high rejection for undesirable materials such as metal ions and salts, good mechanical strength, and high filtration rate. In addition, these membranes possess good chemical and mechanical stability and portray excellent membrane formability characteristics.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=423

Based on end-use industry, water & wastewater treatment is expected to be the largest RO membrane segment in 2021.

Water & wastewater treatment segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry for the RO membrane market. Water scarcity and growing regulations mandating wastewater treatment and reuse are driving the market for the water & wastewater treatment segment. Increasing demand for potable water from countries such as China, India, Brazil, and others have also led to the large market size. In addition, increasing desalination activities in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, India, China, the US, and others are expected to further drive the market for water & wastewater treatment.

Based on region, APAC is projected to grow the fastest in the RO membrane market during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region amongst others in the RO membrane market during the forecast period, in terms of value. Increasing government initiatives in providing water access to all, rise in population, and increased urbanization are driving the market in APAC. China, Japan, and India are the major markets in this region. In addition, growing industrial activities, residential & commercial sector growth in countries such as Singapore, China, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, and others, are also driving the market growth of water & wastewater treatment in the RO membrane industry.

The key players in the RO Membrane Market include DuPont Water Solutions (US), Toray Industries (Japan), Suez Water Technologies and Solutions (US)France), Hydranautics (US), LG Chem (South Korea), Koch (US), Mann Hummel Water & Fluid Solutions (Germany), Membranium (Russia), and Toyobo Co. Ltd. (Japan). These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies, such as new product launches, investment & expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=423

Browse Adjacent Markets: Membranes Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

PVDF Membrane Market by Type (Hydrophilic, Hydrophobic), Technology, Application (General Filtration, Sample Preparation, Bead-based Assays), End-use Industry (Biopharmaceutical, Industrial, Food & & Beverage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pvdf-membrane-market-256016842.html



Gas Separation Membranes Market by Material type (Polyimide & Polyaramide, Polysulfone, and Cellulose Acetate), Application (Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment, Carbon Dioxide Removal, and Hydrogen Recovery), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/gas-separation-membrane-market-50564392.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/reverse-osmosis-membrane-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/calcium-formate.asp - utm_source=PRNewswire&utm_medium=Referal&utm_campaign=PaidPRhttps://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/reverse-osmosis-membrane.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg