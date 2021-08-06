Coinrise Publishes Q2 Report, Exceeds Expectations

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The second quarter of 2021 has been characterized with enhanced activity in the online trading and investment sector, mainly due to the return of many national economies to pre-pandemic routines. For that reason, analysts had expected that leading online trading brand Coinrise show a spike in trading volume on its website and platform, however the data recently published on its Q2 report has managed to surprise many in the industry, with thousands of new users joining during this period and a rise in average trade volume per customer - especially among Canadian traders.

"We're flattered by this data," remarked Don Lehman, spokesperson for Coinrise, "and we thank the thousand who have chosen to put their trust in us in the past few months. We work very hard to provide our clients with nothing but the best service, day in and day out. This report definitely shows we're doing something right here, but it's more than that. It is proof that our customer-centered approach is working - and that's something that the whole industry can learn from, in my opinion."

Providing service with no concessions

2020 saw a shift of attention from traditional investment venues to digital ones, mainly due to the pandemic and its restrictions. Thus, many had expected that the lifting of restrictions would lead some traders back to their old venues, but this report proves otherwise - at least in the case of Coinrise, which puts an emphasis on digital assets.

"While we feel sincerely grateful when looking at this data, we are also aware that we still need to keep working hard and bettering ourselves, for the sake of our clients," added Lehman. "We promise to keep providing nothing but top-notch service and technology in the future since it is part of our core belief as a business."

