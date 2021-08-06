Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2021) - Montreal-based Dynacor Gold Mines (TSX:DNG) (OTC Pink: DNGDF) has reported that its Verta Dorado gold ore processing plant in Peru is now operating at full capacity. The gold processing plant, a traditional carbon-in-pulp operation, was first commissioned in 2016, starting with a nameplate capacity of 300 tonnes per day.

The company recently completed an expansion of the plant and by mid-June it was successfully operating at 400 tonnes per day. The mill is operating smoothly, and the operators are currently working to adjust and fine-tune all pieces of equipment to reach the maximum efficiency possible. Dynacor continues to see strong demand and rising inventory levels and anticipates operating the mill consistently at the maximum capacity of 430 tonnes per day through the year.

The company purchases gold ore from the artisanal and small-scale mining industry or "ASMs", with more than 600 registered ASMs currently supplying ore. The Veta Dorada plant is strategically located fifteen minutes off the Pan American Highway near Chala in southern Peru.

Dynacor, a founding partner in the PX IMPACT® gold program, produces environmental and socially responsive gold. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors pay a small premium for this gold which provides direct investment to develop health and education projects for the artisanal and small-scale miner's communities.

With decades of experience, the company has been consistently operating and exporting gold from Peru since 1998 and intends to expand its processing operations to other jurisdictions. It also owns the advanced stage Tumipampa gold exploration property in south central Peru's Apurimac department.

Dynacor recently reported unaudited total gold sales of US$83.6 million for the six-months ended June 30. The company recently announced its monthly dividend payable on August 17, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 9 and intends to publish its second-quarter 2021 financial results news release on Monday, August 16, before the market opens.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.dynacor.com, or contact the company at 514-393-9000 ext 230 or by email at investors@dynacor.com.

