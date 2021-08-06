HotPlay announces the completion of a merger with Monaker Group as it begins trading on NASDAQ under the name "NextPlay" (NXTP)

BANGKOK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HotPlay has finalized it's listing on the NASDAQ stock market, one of the largest stock exchanges in the United States based on market capitalization, under the new name "NextPlay Technologies Inc." This change was effective June 30th 2021.

After HotPlay has completed a merger with a NASDAQ-listed company, Monaker Group, the company's name will be changed to NextPlay Technologies Inc. The Company's stock will be traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "NXTP", having Nithinan Boonyawattanapisut as the new CEO. This will make Nithinan the first female executive in Thailand to be chief executive officer of a NASDAQ-listed company.

HotPlay is an in-game advertising (IGA) platform provider driven by AI-powered advertising technology and online-to-offline couponing solutions with a hyper-local insertion capability. By successfully listing on NASDAQ, HotPlay marks a historical milestone for the Thai startup community as it became the first Thai startup to be listed on the world's leading technology-heavy stock market.

NextPlay is confident that this acquisition will further expand it's growing digital ecosystem that now includes AI-powered AdTech, Digital Connected TV (with a reach to more than 50 million end-users), travel, gaming, FinTech and cryptocurrency banking. Unlike any other solution available in the market today, NextPlay leverages it's powerful digital platform to connect companies and brands with consumers across multiple interactive media channels including SmartTVs, PCs, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Nithinan Boonyawattanapisut, CEO of NextPlay, commented that, "This transformative combination brings together Hotplay and Monaker's recently acquired media and fintech platforms. This integration provides us with more refined and specific information about user demographics through the overlay of geographic information about their neighborhood, subscription choices and spending patterns. All these help us to identify who should be served with which ads more accurately. We believe we are now able to make several game-changing moves to create tremendous synergies across our digital platforms and take advantage of the vast opportunities for the growth and expansion we see ahead of us." She also reiterated that this achievement can be seen as one of the important jigsaws that will help the Company to complete the puzzle in regard to it's international expansion strategy.

The Company's stock has already begun trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "NXTP" since July 9, 2021. Please visit the Company's new website at www.nextplaytechnologies.com for more information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1589904/HotPlay_announces_completion_a_merger_Monaker_Group_begins_trading_NASDAQ.jpg