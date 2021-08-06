CAPEX.com Introduces StoX - 0 Commission and Unleveraged Fractional CFDs on Selected Shares

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stock markets around the world have become less predictable in the past few months, as a new COVID-19 variant is spreading globally. With that in mind, leading online broker CAPEX.com has launched a new product: StoX . Now, traders from around the world can enjoy no commissions, as well as unleveraged fractional CFDs on shares of top US-listed companies, such as Microsoft, Alibaba, Visa, Facebook, and others.

"It was important to us to provide our clients with an edge, maximizing the potential of their trade orders and minimizing risk," remarked Bernard Domingue, Compliance Officer at KW Investments Ltd., the company operating CAPEX.com under FSA regulation. "With a 1:1 leverage ratio, no swap fees and zero commissions for transactions, we can guarantee that our customers are able to trade with peace of mind and focus on their goals and strategies. Our success as a company is dependent on our clients' ability to flourish, and we believe this new product is just what current market conditions require.

"We are confident that this product, which is a result of months of careful planning and research, will help traders seize opportunities in the market today," summed up Domingue.

About CAPEX.com

Established in 2016, CAPEX.com is a leader in the industry today, serving clients from all regions of the world. The brand is regulated and licensed by several official international bodies, including the FSA. Alongside the numerous prestigious awards won by CAPEX.com over the last few years, one can find the Best Forex Educational Broker award and the Best Trading Tools award for 2020. All clients of the company get access to the popular MetaTrader 5 platform, as well as to the proprietary Webtrader. Support is granted through multiple means of communication, such as phone, email and onsite chat.

Trading CFDs is highly speculative, involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Before trading, you are strongly advised to read and ensure that you understand the relevant risk disclosures and warnings. There is a substantial risk that you may lose all of your initial investment. We advise you to consider whether trading leveraged products is appropriate for you in light of your own personal circumstances. We recommend that you ensure you fully understand all risks involved before trading. Trading through an online platform carries additional risks.