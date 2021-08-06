The Munich-based chemical company was also able to significantly increase sales volumes for its polysilicon segment. In June, Wacker Chemie raised its forecast for the full year substantially.From pv magazine Germany German chemical company Wacker Chemie AG posted solid business results in the second quarter. In contrast to the same quarter of the previous year - when the effects of the corona pandemic depressed the numbers significantly - the company achieved a 40% sales increase with revenue reaching €1.5 billion. This result also improves the performance of the first quarter of the year by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...