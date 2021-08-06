- (PLX AI) - Pandora upgrades financial guidance for 2021 after a strong second quarter.
- • Outlook FY organic growth 16-18%, up from above 12% previously
- • Outlook FY EBIT margin 23-24%, up from above 22% previouslky
- • Pandora assumption 5% of the stores will be temporarily closed second half of 2021
- • Pandora Q2 13% organic growth vs 2019
- • COVID-19 is still expected to impact organic growth negatively by around -6% for the full year
