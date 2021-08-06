DJ AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF (PR1R) AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Aug-2021 / 16:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF DEALING DATE: 05/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.5094 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 41036060 CODE: PR1R ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1R Sequence No.: 119441 EQS News ID: 1224749 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 06, 2021 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)