0,0200,02117:36
PR Newswire
06.08.2021 | 16:58
101 Leser
Petra Diamonds Ltd - Listing Rule 9.6.14(R) Disclosure

PR Newswire

London, August 6

6 August 2021 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra" or the "Company" or the "Group")

Listing Rule 9.6.14(R) Disclosure

Petra Diamonds Limited announces in accordance with LR9.6.14(R) that Professor Alexandra (Alex) Watson, Non-Independent, Non-Executive director of the Company has been appointed as the Independent Non-Executive Chairperson of Coronation Fund Managers Limited in South Africa with effect from 10 August 2021.

~ Ends ~

Petra Diamonds, London Telephone: +44 20 7494 8203

Marianna Bowes investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

Des Kilalea

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a consistent supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company has a diversified portfolio incorporating interests in three underground producing mines in South Africa (Finsch, Cullinan and Koffiefontein) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson).

Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability. The Group has a significant resource base of ca. 243 million carats, which supports the potential for long-life operations.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and will only operate in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.

Petra is quoted with a premium listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'PDL'. The Company's US$337m loan notes due in 2026 will be listed on the Global Exchange market of the Irish Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.petradiamonds.com.

© 2021 PR Newswire
