- (PLX AI) - Pandora shares fell nearly 4% after the company's guidance upgrade didn't go as far as some investors expected, analysts said.
- • Pandora raised outlook for FY organic growth to 16-18% from above 12% previously, and for FY EBIT margin to 23-24% from above 22% previously
- • But consensus was already at 18% organic growth and 24% EBIT margin
- • With Q2 EBIT margin at 25.2%, the quarter was better than expected, probably due to stronger revenues, SEB said
- • However, the new guidance is likely to disappoint, while the second half of the year will have tougher comparisons, SEB said
