Digital Transformation for SMEs is Survival not Opportunity: New Bond Street Pawnbrokers Bets on Digital and Thrives

The most awarded pawnbroker in the world, New Bond Street Pawnbrokers, pointed out they had over 60 years of pawnbroking industry experience when they developed a technology-first mindset as a survival act during the latest difficult years all SMEs are experiencing since 2019.

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When New Bond Street Pawnbrokers started their service, they had one clear objective: to bring one of the oldest trades in the world into the 21st century, a challenging mission for a company that's part of a sector that has always been perceived as traditional. But their ambition and extensive knowledge got them positioned as the most awarded pawnbroker in the world, having won over 35 awards & nominations, including the National Pawnbroking Association Award they won in 2019, the 2020 Credit Awards by Experian (Best Marketing Campaign), the 2020 UK Digital Growth Awards: Finance Website of the Year, and the 2020 Global Digital Excellence Award: Best Global Biddable Campaign.

This luxury pawnbroker, with over 60 years of pawnbroking industry experience , was able to thrive during one of the biggest crises seen by SMEs in recent times, by teaming up with another highly awarded digital marketing agency, Pufferr, applying emerging technologies in the financial sector and developing a technology-first mindset.

Ever since 2019, New Bond Street Pawnbrokers recognized that the digital transformation of all businesses represented a survival rather than a competitive requirement. By teaming up with the team at Pufferr to complete a comprehensive and innovative digital transformation program, they reached amazing results, for example, in one year their SEO website traffic is up by 264.45% and continues to increase at an exponential rate: imagine that during the last month, their traffic was up 385.95% YOY.

By bringing the latest technology to their business as Google Home Apps and Alexa, developing a VR App, and updating their Facebook, Twitter, and Website chatbots game, they've adapted to technology in a total percent. Another great strategy was using and testing a variety of AI content tools as Snazzy AI, Copysmith, and platforms to leverage outsourcing strategies and the rise of the platforms.

But that doesn't stop there because they also understood that emerging trends were the key to grow and leapfrog much larger businesses, that's why they also re-developed their website and content strategy by employing a professional film crew, renting a luxury mansion and drones to shoot two professional presentations video. And by having a lifetime of experience in providing loans against fine jewellery, loans on fine watches, diamonds, fine art, fine wine, luxury cars, antiques other fine personal assets: Warhol paintings and Jaguar cars are featured on these commercials, in another example of New Bond Street Pawnbroker's attention to detail and commitment to its digital program.

What for others might seem like a 'good to have' understand of how technology would impact SME businesses, for NBSP is understood as a 'must-have'. If they were able to challenge the idea of all luxury pawnbrokers seeing as traditional, they exhort all other SMEs to survive too, by betting on technology and transforming their businesses.

For a better understanding of how to master both luxury and modernity in business, visit https://www.newbondstreetpawnbrokers.com/ and learn more about the pawnbroking service of the future.

Contact Info:

Name: Constantin Singureanu.

Organization: New Bond Street Pawnbrokers

Address: 5 Blenheim Street, Mayfair, London W1S 1LD

Phone: 020 7493 0385

Email: info@newbondstreetpawnbrokers.com

Website: https://www.newbondstreetpawnbrokers.com/