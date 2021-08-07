Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 07.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
TAAT - fast 70% Zuwachsrate in 6 Wochen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.08.2021 | 08:04
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NCGM, A Neuberg Diagnostics Company, Supports Implementation of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Supplementary Newborn Screening at a Boston Hospital

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Aug 06, both CureDuchenne, a leading global nonprofit focused on finding and funding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Brigham and Women's Hospital announced the first Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), hospital-based testing program.

Andy Bhattacharjee, who heads NCGM, a Neuberg Diagnostics laboratory services company based in North Carolina, that serves and performs Duchenne testing for the Brigham, said that "Ultimately several hospitals or clinic sites in North America may be interested in the clinical testing program to serve their community. This is a good example of how we do need to drive testing for patients and families, and increase awareness of innovations in the field for optimized newborn care and new healthcare delivery models." He further added, "With rapid advancements in medical treatments, it is critical that screening assays for early detection of rare pediatric genetic disease are implemented in a hospital setting now to fill the gap, allow better follow up, and utilization of evolving treatment practices."

DMD newborn screening in hospitals is an interim step (referred to as supplementary screening) and can identify newborn patients with DMD by biochemical and molecular testing algorithm, which allows medical care to be initiated in a timely fashion. Elevated creatine kinase (CK) enzyme activity or the CK protein levels measured by immunoassays in the blood can establish suspicion of DMD, and a follow-on targeted next-generation sequencing (tNGS) may be used as a second-tier or confirmatory reflexed test. The two-step combined algorithm, may avoid testing related disparities and initiate diagnosis and treatment follow-up in a timely fashion.

Media Contact:
krishna@neubergdiagnostics.com
+1 252-371-1584

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.