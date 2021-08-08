ATX reaches a new all-time-high led by Erste Group. News came from Vienna Stock Exchange, Andritz (3), Frequentis, Mayr-Melnhof (3), Atrium, AT&S, Lenzing, voestalpine, Valneva, S&T and Raiffeisen Bank International. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 2,62% to 7.157,72 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 30,94%. Up to now there were 98 days with a positive and 54 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0% away, from the low 30,94%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,38%, the weakest is Friday with 0,04%. These are the best-performers this week: Uniqa 5,12% in front of Erste Group 5,01% and voestalpine 4,57%. And the following stocks performed worst: AT&S -5,18% in front of Österreichische Post -4,94% and Polytec ...

