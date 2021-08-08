Mayr-Melnhof: The Mayr-Melnhof Group (MM) has completed the acquisition of the Kwidzyn mill, Poland, which was agreed in mid-February 2021, after receiving approval from all relevant competition authorities. The acquisition of the Kwidzyn mill forms part of MM's strategy to grow in high quality virgin fiber-based cartonboard (FBB) with innovative, sustainable and cost efficient grades. Furthermore, MM is diversifying its product portfolio through the integration of an attractive pulp and paper production focusing on Uncoated Fine Paper (UWF) and Packaging Kraft Papers. In line with the enlarged product spectrum the division MM Karton changes its name to MM Board & Paper. "I am pleased that we enter two new core businesses, Uncoated Fine Paper and Packaging Kraft Paper. MM Kwidzyn ...

