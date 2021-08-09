

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) said Sunday that U.S. District Judge Williams ruled in its favor granting a preliminary injunction which paves the way for the company's three brands to require documentation confirming a guest's vaccination status prior to boarding.



The company noted that the order will now allow the company to operate in the safest way possible with 100% vaccination of all guests and crew when sailing from Florida ports. The Company's first sailing from Florida is scheduled on August 15, 2021 on Norwegian Gem departing from Miami.



The cruise operator is challenging a Florida law that bans businesses from asking customers to document to their vaccination status.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de