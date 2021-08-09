- (PLX AI) - Netcompany second-quarter earnings are expected to show strong signs of revenue growth next week, analysts said.
- • Netcompany won two framework agreements in Holland in late July, with one of the agreements worth as much as EUR 255 million for five vendors, including the Danish company
- • The second contract has an estimated maximum value of EUR 50 million, split between four vendors
- • The contracts should make a visible difference and contribute to strong revenue growth for Netcompany, Nordea said
- • They also signal Netcompany's strong track record within digitalization, allowing it to compete against some of the biggest IT consulting firms in Europe: Nordea
- • With the Dutch contracts, the long-term growth story in Netcompany looks more promising than ever and is underestimated by the market, SEB said
- • NOTE: Consensus for Q2 is for revenue growth of 21.6% to DKK 821 million, adjusted EBITA of DKK 196 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.9%
NETCOMPANY GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de