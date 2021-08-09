Anzeige
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: [Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the first regimen in 20 years to significantly improve outcomes in previously untreated aggressive form of lymphoma compared to stand

  • Pivotal phase III POLARIX trial comparing Polivy in combination with chemotherapy regimen R-CHP versus the standard of care R-CHOP in treatment of first-line diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) met its primary endpoint of investigator-assessed progression-free survival
  • Prolonging survival without disease advancement could be transformative for newly diagnosed DLBCL patients as currently 40% of patients relapse after disease progression
  • Data will be submitted to health authorities globally as soon as possible and presented at an upcoming medical meeting

Basel, 9 August 2021 - Roche] is an international phase III, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin) plus MabThera/Rituxan (rituximab), cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin and prednisone (R-CHP) versus MabThera/Rituxan, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine and prednisone (R-CHOP) in people with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Eight-hundred and seventy-nine patients were randomised 1:1 to receive either Polivy plus R-CHP plus a vincristine placebo for six cycles, followed by MabThera/Rituxan for two cycles; or R-CHOP plus a Polivy placebo for six cycles, followed by two cycles of MabThera/Rituxan. The primary outcome measure is progression-free survival as assessed by the investigator using the Lugano Response Criteria for malignant lymphoma. POLARIX is being conducted in collaboration with The Lymphoma Study Association (LYSA) and The Lymphoma Academic Research Organisation (LYSARC).

About the LYSA and the LYSARC
The Lymphoma Study Association, or LYSA, is the internationally leading cooperative group for lymphoma research in Europe, conducting clinical studies ranging from the first tests of new medicines in humans to the establishment of reference therapeutic strategies. LYSA includes in its network more than 120 care centres distributed throughout four countries (France, Belgium, Portugal, Israel), and collaborates with many scientific teams at the international level.

The Lymphoma Academic Research Organisation, or LYSARC, is the LYSA operational structure that conducts clinical research projects on lymphomas at the international level.

About Polivy (polatuzumabvedotin)
Polivy is a first-in-class anti-CD79b antibody-drug conjugate.
[5] World Health Organization Classification of Tumours of Haematopoietic and Lymphoid Tissues. IARC Press; 2008.
[6] Maurer JM, et al. Event-free survival at 24 months is a robust end point for disease-related outcome in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma treated with immunochemotherapy. J Clin Oncol 2014;32:1066-73.
[7] Globocan 2020. World Fact Sheet. [Internet; cited 2021 July]. Available from: http://gco.iarc.fr/today/data/factsheets/populations/900-world-fact-sheets.pdf


Roche Group Media Relations
Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com

Dr. Nicolas Dunant
Phone: +41 61 687 05 17
Patrick Barth
Phone: +41 61 688 44 86
Dr. Barbara von Schnurbein
Phone: +41 61 687 89 67
Karsten Kleine
Phone: +41 61 682 28 31
Nina Mählitz
Phone: +41 79 327 54 74
Nathalie Meetz
Phone: +41 61 687 43 05

Roche Investor Relations
Dr. Karl Mahler
Phone: +41 61 68-78503
e-mail: karl.mahler@roche.com (mailto:karl.mahler@roche.com)
Jon Kaspar Bayard
Phone: +41 61 68-83894
e-mail: jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com (mailto:jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com)
Dr. Sabine Borngräber
Phone: +41 61 68-88027
e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com (mailto:sabine.borngraeber@roche.com)
Dr. Bruno Eschli
Phone: +41 61 68-75284
e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com (mailto:bruno.eschli@roche.com)
Dr. Birgit Masjost
Phone: +41 61 68-84814
e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com (mailto:birgit.masjost@roche.com)		Dr. Gerard Tobin
Phone: +41 61 68-72942
e-mail: gerard.tobin@roche.com (mailto:gerard.tobin@roche.com)
Investor Relations North America
Loren Kalm
Phone: +1 650 225 3217
e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com (mailto:kalm.loren@gene.com)

Attachment

  • 09082021_MR_ Global SREP Polivy Polarix_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ad768e66-1926-46f7-9db2-aeabccb7cf50)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
