F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: [Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the first regimen in 20 years to significantly improve outcomes in previously untreated aggressive form of lymphoma compared to stand

Pivotal phase III POLARIX trial comparing Polivy in combination with chemotherapy regimen R-CHP versus the standard of care R-CHOP in treatment of first-line diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) met its primary endpoint of investigator-assessed progression-free survival

Prolonging survival without disease advancement could be transformative for newly diagnosed DLBCL patients as currently 40% of patients relapse after disease progression

Data will be submitted to health authorities globally as soon as possible and presented at an upcoming medical meeting



Basel, 9 August 2021 - Roche] is an international phase III, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin) plus MabThera/Rituxan (rituximab), cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin and prednisone (R-CHP) versus MabThera/Rituxan, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine and prednisone (R-CHOP) in people with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Eight-hundred and seventy-nine patients were randomised 1:1 to receive either Polivy plus R-CHP plus a vincristine placebo for six cycles, followed by MabThera/Rituxan for two cycles; or R-CHOP plus a Polivy placebo for six cycles, followed by two cycles of MabThera/Rituxan. The primary outcome measure is progression-free survival as assessed by the investigator using the Lugano Response Criteria for malignant lymphoma. POLARIX is being conducted in collaboration with The Lymphoma Study Association (LYSA) and The Lymphoma Academic Research Organisation (LYSARC).



About the LYSA and the LYSARC

The Lymphoma Study Association, or LYSA, is the internationally leading cooperative group for lymphoma research in Europe, conducting clinical studies ranging from the first tests of new medicines in humans to the establishment of reference therapeutic strategies. LYSA includes in its network more than 120 care centres distributed throughout four countries (France, Belgium, Portugal, Israel), and collaborates with many scientific teams at the international level.



The Lymphoma Academic Research Organisation, or LYSARC, is the LYSA operational structure that conducts clinical research projects on lymphomas at the international level.



About Polivy (polatuzumabvedotin)

Polivy is a first-in-class anti-CD79b antibody-drug conjugate.

