- (PLX AI) - Vaccine was well tolerated across all dose groups with no observed difference in adverse event profile after first and second vaccination.
- • Strong booster effect demonstrated after second vaccination with antibody titers above levels detected in humans after COVID-19 disease
- • Neutralization titers significantly above those reported for currently approved SARS-CoV-2 vaccines
- • Strong cross neutralization of SARS-CoV2 variants, including the Delta variant
