South Australia has shown how to rapidly transition to renewable energy generation, but cracks have appeared in its system. ElectraNet has deployed synchronous condensers to smooth out the gaps and keep the state grid running reliably.From pv magazine Australia Over the past couple of years, "synchronous condenser" has become a dirty word, as it has denoted a last-minute requirement for renewable energy projects seeking to connect to sections of the Australian grid that suffer from system strength issues. The big spinning machines could add unbudgeted millions of dollars to projects already in ...

