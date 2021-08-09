

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Saudi Arabian Oil Company reported a 288% year-on-year increase in its second-quarter net income primarily driven by higher oil prices and a recovery in worldwide demand, supported by the global easing of COVID-19 restrictions, vaccination campaigns, stimulus measures and accelerating activity in key markets. The company remains extremely positive about the second half of 2021 and beyond.



Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, said: 'While there is still some uncertainty around the challenges posed by COVID-19 variants, we have shown that we can adapt swiftly and effectively to changing market conditions.'



Net income was $25.5 billion in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $6.6 billion, prior year.



Net income for the first half of 2021 was $47.2 billion, compared to $23.2 billion in the first half of 2020.



