Montag, 09.08.2021
Enormer Hebel: Große Spekulation für die neue Börsenwoche
09.08.2021 | 08:31
Custodian REIT plc: Block Listing interim review

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Block Listing interim review 

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian REIT plc: Block Listing interim review 
09-Aug-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
9 August 2021 
 
 
Custodian REIT plc 
 
("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") 
 
Block Listing interim review 
 
Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, provides the following information in 
connection with its block admission pursuant to Listing Rule 3.5.6. 
 
Name of applicant:                                       Custodian REIT PLC 
Name of scheme:                                        General Blocklisting 
Period of return:                            From:         9 February To: 8 August 
                                                2021      2021 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return:              7,800,001 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last   0 
return (if any increase has been applied for): 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period (see LR3.5.7G):     550,000 
Equals: Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:            7,250,001 
Name of contact:       Ed Moore, Company Secretary 
Telephone number of contact: +44 (0)116 240 8740

- Ends -

For further information, please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
               www.numiscorp.com 
Camarco 
Ed Gascoigne-Pees Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4984 
         www.camarco.co.uk

Notes to Editors

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is characterised by properties with individual values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting sub £10 million lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit www.custodianreit.com and www.custodiancapital.com. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  119432 
EQS News ID:  1224733 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224733&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

