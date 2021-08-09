Research suggests that we can power 80% of the United States with wind, solar, and 12 hours of energy storage, but the replacement of nuclear power plants hasn't been financially viable. Is that about to change?From pv magazine USA Nuclear power delivers almost 20% of all electricity in the United States, and about 50% of all low-emission electricity. Moreover, the United States has almost 100 nuclear power units operating more than 90% of the time, providing a steady base of power generation. But moving forward, it seems nuclear has lost its swagger. Price increases, project delays, and cancellations ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...