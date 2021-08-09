DJ AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE (PR1Z) AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Aug-2021 / 08:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE DEALING DATE: 06/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 27.3047 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2041801 CODE: PR1Z ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974429 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1Z Sequence No.: 119455 EQS News ID: 1224823 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 09, 2021 02:14 ET (06:14 GMT)