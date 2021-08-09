DJ AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE (PR1E) AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Aug-2021 / 08:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE DEALING DATE: 06/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 26.4006 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 509000 CODE: PR1E ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974262 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1E Sequence No.: 119454 EQS News ID: 1224822 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2021 02:14 ET (06:14 GMT)