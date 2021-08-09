

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L, DPZ) has reached an agreement to sell the Group's entire shareholding in Domino's Pizza GmbH for a consideration of approximately 0.2 million pounds. The Group noted that the disposal is the final part of its planned exit from all directly operated international markets which allows management to focus on its core UK and Ireland operations, as announced in October 2019.



Domino's Pizza Group anticipates the transaction for the sale of Domino's Switzerland to complete by the end of August 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DOMINOS PIZZA GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de