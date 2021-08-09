

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PageGroup plc (MPGPF.PK, PAGE.L), a specialist professional recruitment company, reported Monday that its first-half profit before tax was 63.7 million pounds, compared to last year's loss of 0.8 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 12.1 pence, compared to loss of 0.5 pence a year ago.



Revenue for the first half 766.4 million pounds, up 17 percent from last year's 655.0 million pounds. Revenue climbed 19.7 percent at constant currency basis.



Further, the company announced interim dividend of 4.70 pence per share and special dividend of 26.71 pence per share.



Looking ahead, the company expects fiscal 2021 full-year operating profit to be within the range of 125 million pounds to 135 million pounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de