Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2021) - ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced a new COVID-19 testing contract in Montreal with approximately 20,000 tests on a Hollywood feature film.

To date, the Company has been servicing TV and film production companies in Toronto and Vancouver. Adding our new Montreal location positions the Company for additional growth and revenue.

The Company will be testing using the 1copy COVID-19 qPCR Multi Kit, ("1drop"), that can identify the new variants of the coronavirus that cause COVID-19, including the Delta variant, and other services to the production's film personnel including office staff, on-set crew, carpenters, painters, film executives and the actors.

"This is a significant milestone for the Company. This new contract for approximately 20,000 tests over 3 months, will boost ScreenPro's revenue and its margins. With Delta variants spreading rapidly around the World, we believe that our testing business will continue growing. Communities will need to be vigilant and test regularly to minimize the danger of coming down with COVID-19," said Andrew Ryu, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

The Company also announces that Mr. Alexander MacKay, a former capital markets executive has joined the Board effective immediately. Mr. MacKay is a Toronto area capital markets veteran, having worked on Bay St. in numerous positions. Alex has 15+ years in governance, advisory, capital markets, and professional and executive experience with private and public companies. Alex holds a B.A. Economics from York University, Toronto, Ontario.

Mr. Richard Yoon has stepped down from the Company's board for personal reasons and to pursue other business initiatives. ScreenPro thanks Richard for his contributions and guidance and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

Andrew Ryu, CEO of ScreenPro Security commented, "I would like to thank Richard for his support and advice and wish him continued success with his other ventures. I am very pleased to welcome Alex to the board. He provides the Company with governance experience and perspective, providing great value to ScreenPro as the Company grows and I look forward to working with him."

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a Screening and Medical Technology company. ScreenPro provides turnkey screening solutions with alerting software, GoStop. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with Labs in Vancouver and Ontario allows ScreenPro to be a nationwide provider of a full-service testing solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro has its own nursing professionals, and access to high quality PPEs to ensure that its clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. GoStop's passport was developed with a privacy preserving approach that will enable individuals to use the alerting software and downloadable app with authentication certificates. The alerts can be scheduled on an on-demand, daily, weekly, or monthly basis and can be used also for vaccine scheduling.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com

